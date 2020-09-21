Democratic Candidates And Causes See Surge Of Support

As news broke on Friday of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, support for Democratic candidates and causes saw a surge of support.

ActBlue, a digital platform used to fundraise for progressive causes, shattered a 16-year fundraising record when Democratic donors flooded the online platform on Friday evening following the shocking announcement of Justice Ginsburg’s death. In the 9 pm and 10 pm hour, donations averaged $100,000 per minute. Those two hours brought in roughly $12.5 million. By 9 am Saturday morning, CBS News reported the site had raised $30 million. By noon the number stood at $45 million.

According to Michigan Advance, a fundraising campaign on the platform aimed at defeating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has raised more than $1 million for U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan) reelection campaign. The incumbent is facing stiff competition from McConnell backed Republican John James. The “Get Mitch or Die Trying” ActBlue fundraiser has brought in more than $19 million since its creation. That money is split evenly among 13 key swing Senate races. They include Mike Espy in Tennessee, Jaime Harrison in South Carolina, Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, John Hickenlooper in Colorado, Alan Gross in Alaska, Jon Ossoff in Georgia, MJ Hegar in Texas, Sara Gideon in Maine, Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Doug Jones in Alabama, Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, Steve Bullock in Montana, and Barbara Bollier in Kansas as well as Peters in Michigan.

Hours after Justice Ginsburg’s death, McConnell tweeted a statement about Ginsburg’s life, saying the liberal justice “overcame one personal challenge and professional barrier after another. Following praise of the revered justice’s accomplishments, he added, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

The process to replace Justice Ginsburg is expected to be a contentious one. In 2016 Republicans set a precedent when they blocked Obama’s nomination in the early months of his last year. Now, less than two months from Election Day, Republicans are vowing to confirm Trump’s selection “without delay.”