Bernie Sanders Leads New National Poll By Double Digits

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sen. Bernie Sanders – who is currently enjoying a surge as one of the frontrunners of the primary – got a further boost after a new national poll showed him leading in support by double digits.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Wednesday morning showed 32% of Democratic-leaning adults supported the Vermont senator (up from 24% in last month’s poll).

Trailing behind Sanders were former Vice President Joe Biden (17%), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (14%) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (11%). No other candidates, including South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg broke into the double digits.

Sanders’ surge comes after decisive performances in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. In Iowa, following a recanvass, Sanders and Buttigieg came out on top in an effective tie.

In New Hampshire, he narrowly, but decisively secured the primary.

The other results, however, may be surprising. Biden, for example, continues to poll relatively well but suffered astonishing losses in both Iowa (which he called a ‘gut punch’) and New Hampshire (where he didn’t even meet the threshold needed for delegates).

Meanwhile, Buttigieg, whose polling remains in the single digits, who technically won the most state delegates in the Iowa caucuses, and who came a close second in New Hampshire continues to poll in the single digits.

Wednesday’s debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET and six candidates, including Sanders, Buttigieg, Biden, Warren, Bloomberg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar will all take the stage. It will be Bloomberg’s first debate.