Bernie Sanders Secures Victory In New Hampshire

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders secured a narrow, but decisive victory in the New Hampshire primary, establishing himself as one of the official top runners in the race to become the Democratic nominee, once and for all.

According to the New York Times, Sanders came out with about 26% of the vote with 90% of precincts reporting. Following closely behind him was South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raked in about 24% of the votes.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) came in at perhaps a rather surprising third with about 20% of the votes.

Trailing distantly behind was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 9% of the vote and former Vice President Joe Biden with 8%.

Biden’s shocking fourth-place finish meant that he didn’t even reach the 15% threshold needed for delegates, the Associated Press notes.

It is also another stunning blow for the candidate, who, prior to his poor Iowa performance and now this, was thought of as one of the top candidates to consider.

The AP awarded 9 delegates to Sanders and Buttigieg alike, while Klobuchar was allocated 6.

“We are gonna win because we have the agenda that speaks to the needs of working people across this country,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”