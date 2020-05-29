Amy Klobuchar Didn’t Prosecute Cop Involved In George Floyd’s Death

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is currently being vetted as a potential candidate to be Joe Biden’s vice president in the 2020 elections, is facing increased scrutiny in the anger and frustration over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

As the Star Tribune notes, Klobuchar was once a Hennepin County prosecutor, where her record is questionable at best. She refused to criminally charge officers involved in fatalities throughout her tenure, leaving the decision to a grand jury, which the Tribune notes, was a common practice at the time.

However, one of those officers who also slipped through her own scrutiny as a prosecutor was Derek Chauvin, the officer who was involved in Floyd’s death.

According to the report, Chauvin was one of six officers who shot at Wayne Reyes in 2006, ultimately killing him. Reyes reportedly aimed a shotgun at officers after stabbing his friend and his girlfriend.

Klobuchar declined to prosecute those involved, including Chauvin, and the case never went before a grand jury until after she became a senator.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios on November 20, 2019, in Atlanta.

“We need to close the enthusiasm gap that Biden currently faces. We need to have a VP pick that expands the capacity of the campaign to reach these key audiences. Black women are key. Brown women are key. And Klobuchar does not do that,” Aimee Allison, the president of She the People, told the news site.

This is not the first time that Klobuchar’s history as a prosecutor has come up, given that she was, at one point, a fixture in the 2020 Democratic lineup for president.

The View cohost Sunny Hostin has called Klobuchar out for her failure to prosecute a single officer who was involved in the death of someone. Hostin also brought up the fact that she sentenced Myon Burrell to life in prison as a teen in the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. No gun was ever recovered, and there was no DNA evidence in that case. Burrell has long maintained his innocence, and another individual confessed to the crime.

Floyd’s death has once again highlighted her questionable past in these matters, and ignited calls for her to shut down any talk about her being vice president.

Amy Klobuchar needs to make a statement TODAY withdrawing herself from consideration to be Biden's running mate. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 29, 2020

If Biden wants to earn respect, he would make a statement saying Amy Klobuchar is no longer being considered. https://t.co/xSTvmrRHj8 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) May 29, 2020