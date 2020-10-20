Proving once against that misogyny and capitalism create the strangest bedfellows—or very much expected bedfellows, depending on how closely one pays attention to the intersections, rapper and television producer 50 Cent took to Instagram and told his followers to vote for President Donald Trump.

The ‘Get Rich or Die Trying’ rapper joins Ice Cube in asserting that former Vice President Joe Biden‘s economic plans do not serve Black America. He also apparently joins him in failing to understanding that political duopoly is a trap and one doesn’t have to be pro-Trump to be anti-Biden.

“I don’t care [if] Trump doesn’t like Black people,” the rapper said.

50 Cent, whose government name is Curtis Jackson, added, “62% are you out of ya f**ing mind.

CNBC reports:

“While Americans earning less than $400,000 would, on average, receive tax cuts under Biden’s plan, the highest earners would face double-digit increases in their official tax rates, according to nonpartisan analyses. In California, New Jersey and New York City, taxpayers earning more than $400,000 a year could face combined state and local statutory income tax rates of more than 60%.”

While discussing his newly launched Black political party, Our Black Party, media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs said that Trump, who boasts of friendships with several rappers other than Kanye West, “definitely embodied the Hip Hop spirit” and that he previously had respect for him until his racist ways became more apparent—not that they were ever hidden.

In 1989, Trump took out ads in four New York City newspapers calling for Korey Wise, then 16; Yusef Salaam, then 15; Kevin Richardson, then 14; Antron McCray, then 15; and Raymond Santana Jr., then 14, to be put to death for the rape and assault of then-28-year-old investment banker Trisha Meili.

As depicted in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, after an encounter with Wise at Rikers Island, convicted serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes confessed to the brutal assault on Meili, leading to the full exoneration of all five men, and Wise’s release from prison after serving 12 years.

“He put a bounty over my head,” Wise has said multiple times, as he speaks out about the horrific, relentless abuse he endured while he was institutionalized.

Biden led Trump among Black men 76 percent to 17 percent, according to the Nationscape survey of likely voters from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9. Trump won about 14 percent of the Black male vote in 2016.