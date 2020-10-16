Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Launches Black Political Party

Months after encouraging Black Americans to hold their votes hostage in 2020, media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed tactics and launched Our Black Party, a new political party that will center a Black agenda while building and seizing political power.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the creator of ‘Vote or Die!’—the recently relaunched initiative aimed at rallying the next generation of leaders to exercise their right to vote in this critical election—said that a race war is imminent if President Donald Trump is re-elected. He also believes that Black Americans should vote for former Vice President Joe Biden and then hold him accountable.

The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can't allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren't even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That's insanity! It's time we unify. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

So, I'm launching one of the boldest things I've ever launched. I'm launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It's called @OurBlackParty, it doesn't matter if you are Republican or Democrat… — Diddy (@Diddy) October 16, 2020

Diddy’s Our Political Party lists 9 core tenets:

Black people have a right to own their politics Black people have a right to a fair and just criminal legal system. Black people have a right to economic equity and equality within the United States of America. Black people have a right to health equity in the United States of America. Black people have a right to education equity in the United States of America. Black people have a right to every unalienable right guaranteed in the constitution of the United States. Black people have a right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Black people are not a monolithic group and, therefore, we have a right to advocate for different things. Above all, Black people have a responsibility to love each other and accountability is love.

In a conversation with media personality Charlamagne tha God, Diddy breaks down the evolution of his politics, why it’s past time for the end of political duopoly, and why Black men need to step up to the plate to protect and defend Black women on the front lines of the movement.

