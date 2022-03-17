No Charges Brought Against Coworker Who Killed Jamaican Immigrant Peter Spencer

“We believe in this case that there is enough evidence presented for self-defense that we are not going to be able to overcome our burden and show this was not self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt, and for that reason, there will be no charges filed against the suspect in this case,” District Attorney Shawn White told reporters Tuesday.

With that said, Peter Spencer, a Black man who went on a camping trip with a white co-worker in Rockland Township, Pennsylvania, will not have any justice over his death.

“This is my call,” he added. “I believe it’s the right one.”

On Dec. 11, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene where Spencer was found on the front lawn of the rural cabin with nine bullet wounds in his body, including six in his chest. White shared that Spencer was using hallucinogenic mushrooms and started “acting crazy” as he fired multiple rounds from an AK-47 he had brought with him.

According to DA: The suspect reports Peter Spencer got an AK-47 assault rifle out and started shooting it up in the air. The suspect told police that Spencer “went insane” and made the group get on the ground. That’s when the suspect shot Spencer with his pistol. @WPXI — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) March 15, 2022

White said Spencer was “not ambushed” and that he began firing the gun and ordered other campers to stay at gunpoint. Spencer’s co-worker then shot him. Police also found multiple firearms, “ballistic evidence,” and controlled substances at the cabin.

Investigated as a hate crime by the Heritage Affairs Team, Corp. Aaron Allen said he also will not be bringing charges.

“We also have been making sure that there isn’t any hate and/or bias detected throughout this investigation, and I can tell you right now that there’s not been any sort of hate and/or bias detected,” Allen said.

The Spencer family said it is not giving up despite the announcement charges will not be filed.

“We are not surprised by it, this is the type of behavior we have seen from the PA State Police and Venango County District Attorney from the outset,” Paul Jubas, the attorney for Peter Spencer’s family, said in a statement.