Relatives Say Man Was Killed in “Modern Day Lynching”

Family members of a Black man who was killed last month are calling his death a “modern day lynching”.

Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, was shot several times at a home in Rockland Township on December 12, after accepting an invitation from his former coworker to go on a camping trip.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, around 2:26 am, Spencer’s lifeless body was found in the front yard of the residence due to gunshot wounds.

Police said in a statement, “The four individuals who were present at the time of the shooting were questioned and released after consultation with the Venango County district attorney.”

Spencer’s family attorney, Paul Jubas stated Spencer was the only Black man on the trip and his family believes he was targeted.

Spencer’s family and friends set up GoFundMe accounts to help finance Spencer’s memorial.

His fiancé, Carmela King wrote, “He was the only black individual at the campsite and is being portrayed as the aggressor.”

Tehilah Spencer, Spencer’s brother stated that he was “MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD!” and his death is an example of a “MODERN DAY LYNCHING”.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities await the results of the autopsy report. Once the investigation has concluded, the Venango District Attorney will review the case and will “make a charging recommendation”.

According to the Meadville Tribune, the Venango DA’s office stated, “This office also takes seriously any possibility that a crime may be fueled by hatred toward a person because of their race, color, religion, or national origin. Rest assured, the Venango County District Attorney’s Office will take every measure to ensure that justice is sought wherever it may be found.”