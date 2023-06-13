U.S. Olympian Tori Bowie Died Due To Complications From Childbirth

Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, according to an autopsy report obtained by USA Today.

The former 100-meter world champion was found dead in her Florida home on May 2 by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, who conducted a welfare check after she had “not been seen or heard from in several days.”

According to the autopsy report from Medical Examiner’s Office, Bowie was about eight months pregnant and was in active labor at the time of her death. Although the exact cause of Bowie’s death is unknown, officials said that respiratory distress and eclampsia, the onset of seizures or a coma during pregnancy, could have been factors in her death.

“Eclampsia typically occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. It’s rare and affects less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. Eclampsia can cause complications during pregnancy and requires emergency medical care,” the Cleveland Clinic says.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister,” Icon Management Inc., the sports agency that represented Bowie, wrote of her passing on Twitter. “Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, including silver the 100- meters dash and bronze in the 200.

Additionally, she ran the anchor leg for Team USA in the 4×100 relay, where the team won gold. She went on to become a world champion in both the women’s 100 and 4×100 relay.