Three-Time U.S.Olympic Medalist, Tori Bowie Dies At 32

Matthias Hangst/ Getty Images

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist who won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead in a Florida home on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. She was 32 years old.

Her management company Icon Management Inc. and USA Track & Field(USATF) announced the news of Bowie’s death. No cause of death was shared.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando were called to a home on Tuesday afternoon to conduct “a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from for several days.”

The agency identified the dead woman as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie and said, ” there were no signs of foul play.”

Bowie is best known for having led a legendary team that included Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to gold in the 4×100-meter relay in Brazil.

The Sand Hill, Mississippi, team also took home silver and bronze in the 100- and 200-meter races at the 2016 Olympics. In London for the 2017 World Athletics Championships, Bowie went on to win the 100-meter gold medal.

She always thanked her loved ones in rural Mississippi, particularly her grandmother, who raised her, for her success.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister,” Icon Management Inc. said in a statement. “Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone that loved her.”