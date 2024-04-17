Ohio Man Charged With Murder Of Black Uber Driver He Mistakenly Believed Was A Scammer



An 81-year-old man from Ohio has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a Black female Uber driver. William Brock mistakenly believed that the driver, Loletha Hall, was working with a scammer and trying to extort him, according to The Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on March 25 outside Brock’s residence in South Charleston. According to authorities, Brock fired several shots at Hall, who thought she was there to pick up a package. She was later taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Lt. Kristopher Shultz of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office detailed the tragic misunderstanding: “Mr. Brock received some scam call by a person purporting to be someone from our courts who informed him a family member was incarcerated and that he had a bond of a significant amount of money,” he shared, NBC News reports. “The calls turned from ‘I’m an officer in the court’ to ‘We have this subject hostage; this is a ransom demand.”

The scammer or an accomplice reportedly ordered an Uber to Brock’s address to pick up the supposed ransom money. As 61-year-old Hall approached Brock’s door, he armed himself, confiscated her cell phone, and prevented her from leaving, according to Shultz.

“When she tried to get away, he shot her once. Then there was more exchange between them,” Shultz said. “Mr. Brock was at some point injured to his head, and he shot Ms. Hall a second time. There was more conversation, and then he shot her a third time. Only after he shot her a third time did he then make contact with authorities to report the incident.”

Hall, who was unarmed and did not pose a physical threat to Brock, died at a hospital from her injuries. Brock has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping and posted a $200,000 bond earlier this month. He faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Uber issued the following statement about this tragic incident: “There is no other way to describe this incident than a horrific tragedy. Our heart continues to be with Loletha’s loved ones as they grieve her sudden loss.”

A company spokesperson said Uber is committed to the safety of drivers. Among the safety features are an “in-app emergency button, route sharing capabilities, and the ability to connect with live safety agents.”

The ride-share company has banned the account of the individual who ordered Hall’s Uber to Brock’s house. Authorities believe that individual was either the original scam caller or an accomplice, NBC News reports.