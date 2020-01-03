Uber Driver Graduates From College After Generous Passenger Paid Her $700 Student Debt

One former Uber driver is graduating from college, thanks to the help of one generous passenger who surprised her with a generous gift.

According to WSBTV, Latonya Young, a 43-year-old single mom, who was a hairstylist by day and an Uber driver by night, responded to a call one night outside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not knowing that this ride would change her life.

While riding with the passenger, identified as Kevin Esch, Young shared some of her life story. She detailed how she had to drop out of high school at 16-years old to raise her first child and recently also had to drop out of college due to a $700 unpaid balance at the Georgia State University.

“Every time I got ready to pay the money, my kids needed something. I said, ‘OK, I’ll just wait,” Young told the news station.

It turns out, Esch was more than listening to Young’s story, and a few days later, Young got a call from the school informing her that she was able to register for classes.

“I was literally blown away. A stranger has never done that — or done anything like that — for me,” Young said.

Young went back to school and made sure to keep her grades high to show Esch her gratitude.

“When he paid the balance, I had to do this for him,” she said. “I maintained my grades. As and Bs. Just trying to do everything to make sure he knows I appreciate him.”

In the end, Young earned her associate’s degree in criminal justice. And Esch was there to watch her graduate.

And Young is far from finished. The scholar, who hopes to be a lawyer one day, intends to go back to class this month with her eyes set on earning her bachelor’s degree.

Esch was not able to take an interview with WSBTV. but told the news station that Young is an inspiration and he was blessed to be able to help her.

