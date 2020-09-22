New Yorkers Respond To Anarchist Jurisdiction Designation

On Monday, the Department of Justice named New York City, along with Portland, Oregan, and Seattle, Washington “anarchist jurisdictions.” Though some on social media have labeled the move a gross overreach by Attorney General William Barr, others have taken to Twitter to point out how ridiculous they find the assertion.

New Yorkers were particularly humored that in a place where people can dance in the street, walk calmly through neighborhoods, enjoy lunch outdoors, have picnics in the parks, and stroll their baby down the sidewalk, “anarchy” could be a legitimate concern. Thousands flooded the online platform to show their view of the “anarchist” city that could be denied federal funding under Barr’s new order.

Hello from our “anarchist jurisdiction.” NYC, as you can see, is pure anarchy. pic.twitter.com/ntHPAichFN — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 21, 2020 People quietly walk down the street in the “anarchist jurisdiction” of New York City.

"Anarchist jurisdiction" makes us sound way more dope than we are



I just took a peek outside — look at this anarchy outside my window pic.twitter.com/8mDMuhUwNb — Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) September 21, 2020 A baby enjoys a quiet stroll in the “anarchist jurisdiction” of New York City.

Monarch butterfly in my anarchist jurisdiction NYC garden. #ImpeachBarrNOW pic.twitter.com/PG17S7ua6C — Simone 🇯🇲 (@think2brich) September 21, 2020 A butterfly flutters around a garden in the “anarchist jurisdiction” of New York City.

#AnarchistJurisdiction My kids peacefully doing school work in NYC, unaware of anarchy all around them pic.twitter.com/MtvKg8J95F — widdershinswoman 🌙🍯🧝🏽‍♀️⭐️ (@janabrownbear) September 22, 2020 Kids quietly do homework in the “anarchist jurisdiction” of New York City.

So Barr has branded NYC a Anarchist Jurisdiction. Well here are pics of my daughter and I partaking in some of that fun anarchy at the Carnegie Deli a couple of weeks ago. Nothing says anarchy like a chocolate brownie shake and 2 Manhattans 🍹 pic.twitter.com/TUtYhvlVB0 — Lorraine (@Ms_Raine) September 21, 2020 Mommy-daughter dates take place in the “anarchist jurisdiction” of New York City.

In a statement, Barr alleges that the “anarchist jurisdiction” title was in a roundabout way, issued to prompt the protection of citizens. “When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Barr wrote. He later added, “It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”

Barr takes particular issue with the decision by the District Attorneys of Manhattan and Brooklyn not to prosecute protest-related charges and both Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo’s rejection of federal law enforcement support. Barr also links the city’s rise in shootings to the protests that began in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. “While the city faced increased unrest, gun violence, and property damage, the New York City Council cut $1 billion from NYPD’s FY21 budget.”

To rectify the aforementioned, Barr’s suggestion is to cut funding from the federal government to the already cash-strapped city.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has warned President Trump that a lawsuit will ensue if they try to withhold federal grant money from the “anarchist jurisdiction.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also vowed to challenge the Trump administration in court if they go through with defunding the city.