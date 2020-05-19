Maxine Waters Lays Into AG Barr, Calls Him ‘Lap Dog’ For Tump

Maxine Waters is airing her frustrations over William Barr’s seemingly improper relationship to the impeached president. On Monday, the Congresswoman from California took to Twitter to add her name to the long list of politicians and attorneys who have called on the Attorney General to resign from his position at the Department of Justice.

“AG Barr is a threat & danger to the rule of law and he’s destroying our democracy!” Waters tweeted. “He’s simply a lap dog for the President! I join w/ the 2,000 former prosecutors & DOJ attys in calling for his resignation. His constant protection of Trump is moving us closer to a dictatorship!”

Barr’s behavior has raised eyebrows on a number of occasions. In May of 2019, Sen. Kamala Harris famously questioned Barr about his blatant attempt at obscuring the truth with his summary of the heavily redacted Mueller Report. At that time it appeared he was trying to conceal the truth about Trump’s dealings with Russia. Barr was once again called to testify before Congress after he was seemingly caught in a lie pertaining to a phone call that led to Donald J. Trump’s impeachment. Fast forward to 2020, AG Barr’s entanglement in the Roger Stone sentencing was so flagrant, it led to the resignation of prosecutors in the case.

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 15: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listen during the confirmation hearing for William P. Barr, nominee to he Attorney General of the United States, in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Barr’s recent decision to drop all charges in the Michael Flynn case, despite Flynn’s admission to lying to the FBI, appears to be a bridge too far for those familiar with the case and the rule of law. In a letter from 2,000 former DOJ attorneys, they call on Judge Emmet Sullivan, who is presiding over the Flynn case, to “take a long, hard look at the government’s explanation and the evidence.” They insist that AG Barr is using the Justice Department to further President Donald Trump’s personal and political interests, and “has undermined any claim to the deference that courts usually apply to the department’s decisions about whether or not to prosecute a case.”

Waters added to that appeal in her tweet, calling out the two-time U.S. Attorney General as only she can. While the coronavirus has impeded on Congress’ ability to gather, it hasn’t stopped the outspoken politician from protesting against the Trump administration.