Black Lives Matter Street Mural In Front Of Trump Tower Vandalized

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The newly painted Black Lives Matter mural in New York City, which was placed right in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, has already been defaced.

According to CBS New York, cell phone footage captured some of the incident that occurred during the day. A man, with his face partially obscured by a hat and a face mask, is seen dumping red paint over the big bright yellow letters of the mural, before fleeing the scene.

However, just as quickly as the mural was defaced, it was fixed by the city’s Department of Transportation, with Mayor Bill de Blasio quipping “nice try.”

“The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone,” the mayor added on Twitter.

To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it.



— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2020

According to CBS, the incident occurred at a time when tensions were already running high in the city, after weekend clashes between pro-police protesters and Black Lives Matters protesters.

Police are investigating the vandalism.