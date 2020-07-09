NYC Begins Painting Black Lives Matter Street Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Over the next few days New York City will unveil another Black Lives Matter mural. According to PIX11 News journalist Anthony DiLorenzo, Fifth Avenue was being closed to traffic between 56th and 57th streets for the mural painting and will be closed off to cars until Sunday.

.@NYC_DOT supervisor tells me the block will he closed to cars until Sunday, then traffic will be free to drive through the mural. https://t.co/W6q5GiU1UI — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) July 9, 2020

The mural, which will be located on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, is also reminiscent of DC’s own street mural, which was painted along 16th Street, leading towards the White House, all of which drew the president’s scorn. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also took the time to rename the street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: People walk down 16th street after volunteers, with permission from the city, painted “Black Lives Matter” on the street near the White House on June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. After seven days of protests in DC over the death of George Floyd, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has renamed that section of 16th street “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The latest mural announcement, as expected, caught the impeached president’s attention who quickly took to Twitter to rant about the decision.

The mural, Trump claimed, would “[denigrate] this luxury Avenue…and further antagonize New York’s Finest.”

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street,” he added. “Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio struck back, reminding Trump that Black people built 5th Ave.

“We are honoring them,” the mayor tweeted back. “The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.