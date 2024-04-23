New University Of South Carolina Sculpture Honors Black Students Who Helped Integrate The University

University Of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina unveiled a monument honoring the courageous actions of Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell, and James Solomon Jr., who played pivotal roles in integrating the university 60 years ago.

A 12-foot bronze monument commissioned by the Board of Trustees is now located near McKissick Museum on the historic Horseshoe. For the unveiling, Treadwell, Solomon, and representatives from Anderson’s family were joined by USC President Michael Amiridis, Board Chairman Thad Westbrook, and a host of civic leaders, according to a press release.

“This inspiring monument, standing tall at the heart of our historic Horseshoe, will bear witness every day to the university’s unwavering promise to provide educational opportunities for all,” said Amiridis. “This is our responsibility to the people of South Carolina.”

Henrie Monteith Treadwell, who initiated the lawsuit leading to integration at USC at the age of 16, became the university’s first Black graduate since Reconstruction. Her remarkable academic journey continued with advanced degrees and a distinguished career in public health.

Robert Anderson, a political science major from Greenville, and James Solomon Jr., a graduate student in the mathematics department, also made significant contributions to their communities and professions following their time at USC. Anderson’s service in Vietnam and subsequent work in social services, along with Solomon’s roles in education and state government, exemplified their dedication to public service.

“It has been a long journey but a gratifying one that gives a sense of pride, knowing that my contribution will be a lasting monument to the building of a legacy that represents values of equality and justice,” said sculptor Basil Watson in a statement shared via a press release.

The monument’s location near the Osborne Administration building and the university’s Visitor Center holds historical significance, serving as a reminder of the university’s journey toward inclusivity and progress.