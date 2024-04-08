'Uncommon Favor': Dawn Staley Becomes The First Black Coach To Win Three Division I Basketball Titles

Gregory Shamus/ Getty Images

Dawn Staley, head coach of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team, made history on Sunday night, becoming the first Black coach, male or female, to win three Division 1 basketball titles.

This achievement came after the University of South Carolina defeated The University of Iowa, 87-75 in the NCAA Championship game in the NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday, April 7.

The victory marked another milestone for Staley, adding to her impressive collection of trophies, which includes two previous national championship wins in 2017 and 2022. Under her leadership, the South Carolina Gamecocks finished the season with a perfect 38-0 record, making them just the 10th team in women’s basketball history to achieve an undefeated season, CBS News reports. With this win Staley also became the fifth coach to win at least three titles.

Staley’s success has been recognized beyond the NCAA Championship, as she was named the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year for the fourth time in five years ahead of the Final Four.

During a TV broadcast interview following the championship win, Staley was overcome with emotion and expressed her gratitude.

“We serve an unbelievable God,” she said. “Uncommon favor. So blessed.”

Moreover, Staley celebrated the representation of Black women in the sports media industry, particularly during the Final Four weekend when former South Carolina player Aliyah Boston joined the ESPN broadcasting crew. Staley highlighted the significance of having five Black women at the desk for the biggest games in college basketball history, emphasizing their contributions to the sport and their ability to elevate it to new heights.

“Black women holding it down,” Staley said. “Holding it down, taking it to another level, and it’s quite remarkable.”