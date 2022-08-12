Often referenced as “the spark-plug,” Dawn Staley has ignited the game of basketball on a national and global scale.

A phenomenon in her own right, Dawn has breathed new life into NCAA Women’s basketball as a player and a coach, revolutionized women’s professional basketball, and secured world dominance in the pro women’s game as a member of the 1996 Olympic gold medal squad.

Fans and friends were able to celebrate the sports icon for that and much

more at the Essence Black Women In Sports Brunch, which took place at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

With a calm and cool delivery, Dawn accepted her award and pressed the

importance of black unity in sports and beyond. During her sit down with ESPN Anchor, Elle Duncan, and fellow honoree and friend, Swin Cash, Dawn pointed out how Title IX has progressed the plight of female athletes, and she also petitioned for more black coaches on the professional and collegiate level.

As a trailblazer on the court and on the sidelines, Dawn Staley’s tenure in

the basketball world has been nothing short of historic. Essence honors

her for being a shining example of success and a dream merchant for the

masses.