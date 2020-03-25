NJ Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats After Allegedly Coughing On Wegmans Employee

New Jersey Attorney General

Now is not the time to joke about the coronavirus, let alone be malicious about it as one New Jersey man is learning after being slapped with criminal charges for allegedly coughing on a Wegmans employee.

According to NBC New York, George Falcone, 50, is facing charges of making terroristic threats, harassment and obstructing administration of law after allegedly coughing on the employee and telling her that he has COVID-19.

The incident happened over the weekend while Falcone was standing next to the employee and an open display of foods. The employee requested that Falcone step back so she could cover the prepared food, but he allegedly stepped closer, leaned forward and coughed.

The 50-year-old then laughed and told the employee that he had COVID-19. He also told two other employees that they were lucky they had jobs.

“These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other—not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case,” State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in the statement, according to NBC News. “We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency.”

The report notes that if convicted of the terrorism charge, Falcone could face between three to five years in the state prison, while the harassment charge carries a sentence of up to six months.

