Moms Of Americans Who Died Of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Mexico Airbnb Plan To Sue

The mothers of three Americans who died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City intend to sue the rental company.

Kandace Florence, Jordan Marshall, both 28, and Courtez Hall,33, were discovered dead inside the vacation rental after visiting Mexico to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or The Day Of The Dead in October.

For the first time since their children’s deaths, these mothers spoke out in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, saying that Airbnb should require carbon monoxide detectors in all of their rentals.

According to autopsy reports, the deadly toxin is what killed the three friends. L. Chris Stewart, the Atlanta-based attorney for these distraught parents, said the cause was a faulty water heater.

The lawsuit, which has yet to be filed, demands that Airbnb install carbon monoxide detectors in all of its properties. Stewart told NBC that the rental company was previously sued over the same issue.

According to the attorney, Airbnb already regulates guns and parties, so adding the detectors is a no-brainer. “It’s always about money. They only speak money, which is why this lawsuit is coming,” he said.

Airbnb told NBC that the Mexico City property had been suspended and had spoken with the US Embassy in Mexico.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they grieve such an unimaginable loss,” the company said. “Our priority right now is supporting those impacted as the authorities investigate what happened, and we stand ready to assist with their inquiries however we can.”

Airbnb also stated that it already provides smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to all qualified hosts and has distributed over 200,000 of them.

However, that offers little comfort to these grieving mothers.

“We can never get our babies back. But we really want to ensure that no other family has to deal with this,” Jennifer Marshall, mother of Jordan Marshall, said. “The way that we lost our children, I mean, it’s devastating. You go from grief to rage because this could have so easily been avoided.”