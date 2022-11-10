3 Americans Found Dead In Mexican Airbnb

Three American tourists visiting Mexico City were found dead in their Airbnb, according to officials.

Family members told NBC News that Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, traveled with her friend Jordan Marshall, 28, and Marshall’s friend, Courtez Hall. The group was visiting the city to mark Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. The holiday which honors the dead is celebrated throughout the country on Nov. 1 and 2.

On October 30, during a phone call with her boyfriend, Florence reportedly told him that she wasn’t feeling well, according to NBC affiliate WAVY. He called the Airbnb host and asked them to do a welfare check because the call dropped and he was unable to get back in touch with her.

The bodies of the trio were later discovered inside the vacation rental. Investigators believe that the three friends died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, Reuters reports.

“To lose your child is one thing, but in a whole other country and having to maneuver language barriers and travel and trying to get his body home, it’s been a lot,” Marshall’s mom, Jennifer Marshal, told WAVY. According to Marshall’s mom, her son was an English teacher at Rosenwald Collegiate High School in New Orleans and enjoyed traveling.

Florence’s mother, Freida Florence, told WAVY her daughter started a candle business called Glo Through It in 2020, with each candle featuring an affirmation. “She was a dreamer, ‘dreamer’ meaning she wanted to make a difference in the lives of other people,” she said.

Courtez Hall’s mother, Ceola Hall, told WDSU in New Orleans that her son worked at the city’s KIPP Morial School. “He loved me. He loved his family. He loved to make everyone laugh,” she said.

The official cause of death is under investigation. The U.S. The State Department said in a statement, “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

Airbnb said it has suspended the listing and canceled coming reservations as it investigates. The company said it has been in touch with the Airbnb host and is providing support. It said it was also in touch with the U.S. Embassy.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they grieve such an unimaginable loss,” an Airbnb spokesperson told NBC News. “Our priority right now is supporting those impacted as the authorities investigate what happened, and we stand ready to assist with their inquiries however we can.”

The bodies of Florence, Marshall, and Hall will reportedly be flown back to the United States in the upcoming days, according to WAVY.