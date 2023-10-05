Morgan State University Homecoming Canceled For The First Time Ever

Homecoming is officially canceled at Morgan State University after the shooting on campus earlier this week.

Yesterday, President David K. Wilson provided an update. In a letter to the school community about the decision, Wilson wrote “Regarding Homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan’s history all activities planned around Homecoming will be either cancelled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice.”

“We arrived at this decision after very careful—and at times emotional—deliberation with key stakeholders within our University community including members of my administration, student leaders from SGA and our University Council,” Wilson’s letter continued.

In addition to homecoming activities, classes have also been canceled for the rest of the week. The next game for the Bears will be in two weeks on October 19 at home against North Carolina Central.

In the place of homecoming events, “campus-wide programming geared toward health and welfare will be offered to students traumatized by the events that occurred following the Mr. and Misses Morgan State coronation ceremony,” writes Fox.

Richard Worley, the police commissioner for Baltimore, said the shooting Tuesday night happened “during of a dispute between two groups at the university’s homecoming events,” ESPN reports.

At least two people fired off guns, which hit four men and one woman, although it is not believed any of the victims were the intended targets. Purportedly, the shooters were aiming at one person, who was not hit.

Four of the victims were students at Morgan State University. Fortunately, “their injuries were not considered life threatening,” said Worley.

The shooters are still at large and as of yet, no arrests have been made. Currently, authorities do not believe race was a motivating factor.