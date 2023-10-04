Mass Shooting At HBCU Morgan State University Claims Multiple Victims

Student and staff ordered to shelter in place on Tuesday after police reported a mass shooting event at Morgan State University.

Police say that at least four people were shot at the HBCU. As of Tuesday night, the conditions of the victims were unknown and it was an “active shooter situation.”

The shooting is said to have occurred near the Thurgood Marshall Apartments near the Northeast District Police Station, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The university tweeted that people should “stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place.”

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

This is a breaking story and will be updated.