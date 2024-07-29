Achieving Workplace-Friendly Glam: This Sephora Beauty Expert Provides Tips For A Polished, Professional Look

Close-up view of an Afro woman applying mascara on her eyelashes while doing her makeup. Concept of cosmetics, makeup and beauty.

In today’s shifting professional culture, the concept of workplace attire and grooming has evolved significantly. No longer confined to rigid dress codes, employees now have the freedom to express their personal style while maintaining a polished and professional appearance. However, striking the perfect balance between glam and office-appropriate can be challenging — particularly as a Black woman. It’s essential to understand how to enhance your natural beauty with subtle yet impactful makeup choices that exude confidence and sophistication.

To help us master this art, we spoke with Sephora Beauty Director, Myiesha Sewell, who shared her invaluable insights on how to achieve a polished and professional makeup look without overshadowing your professionalism. In her role, Sewell is instrumental in delivering Sephora’s unbiased point of view on product recommendations, trends, and beauty advice, so of course, there was no better woman to guide us through this task.

First things first, when it comes to defining a polished and professional makeup look, Sewell emphasizes the importance of personal comfort and confidence. “It’s different for everyone,” she explains. “A polished and professional look is one that makes you feel powerful and comfortable but doesn’t distract from your overall message. If you like bold makeup, don’t be afraid to wear it – use your discretion so your colleagues always see the best version of you.”

For Sewell, the perfect work makeup look should exude health and preparedness. “To me, that translates to a blushed cheek and a soft lip, a bright under eye, and some mascara. Makeup that you love can make you feel confident – that’s an incredible tool to have in the workplace.”

Knowing what products to use is often one of the hardest parts — especially if you’re a kid in a candy store at a store like Sephora. Because finding the right products is crucial for achieving that flawless, office-appropriate look, Sewell has some top recommendations:

Foundation: “Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder is my all-time favorite foundation to create a flawless look with minimal product. It controls shine and rarely needs a touchup, so it’s perfect for a busy day.”

“Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder is my all-time favorite foundation to create a flawless look with minimal product. It controls shine and rarely needs a touchup, so it’s perfect for a busy day.” Lip Liner: “Ami Colé Soft Shape Lip Liner comes in great shades for all skin tones, and the soft pink and brown tones can make any lip color look like it was made for you.”

“Ami Colé Soft Shape Lip Liner comes in great shades for all skin tones, and the soft pink and brown tones can make any lip color look like it was made for you.” Eyebrows: “The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Eyebrow Pencil is one of my favorite ways to do an easy, soft brow. I always finish with a brow gel like Benefit 24-hr Brow Setter, making sure to brush upward and outwards to open up the eye area.”

Maintaining a balance between a glamorous makeup look and a professional appearance is about subtlety and choosing the right elements to emphasize. Sewell shares her approach: “I don’t believe you have to give up your identity to fit into a corporate environment. You just want to make sure that your makeup doesn’t overpower your message.”

For those who love bold colors, she suggests a more subdued approach. “If you like blue eyeshadow, try wearing a blue liner (Sephora Collection 12HR Retractable Eyeliner in Shimmer Navy; $14) or blue mascara (Dior Diorshow Mascara in 288 Blue; $33). If you’re a false lash lover, make sure that the length and fullness doesn’t take away from your natural eye shape.”

Avoiding certain makeup pitfalls can help maintain a professional appearance. Sewell warns against overly dark brows and eyeliner: “Dark brows and eyeliner can look too harsh and put focus away from your eyes. They can also convey unintended negative emotions, something you want to be cognizant of at work.”

She also advises against dramatic contouring during the day: “Dramatic contouring looks better at nighttime or in intense lighting. Keep it soft at work with a bit of bronzer and blush (Sephora Collection Matte Bronzer; $16 and Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Duo; $38).”

Creating a cohesive look that suits your skin tone and type can enhance your professional appearance. Sewell recommends monochromatic looks done with multipurpose products for guaranteed cohesiveness. “Products that work on both lips and cheeks like Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick; $24 or Westman Atelier Baby Cheek Blush Stick; $28 are a go-to for me when I need to look put together quickly.”

For oily skin, Sewell suggests not shying away from cream blushes: “I’m oily myself, and my current personal favorite is Kulfi’s Mehndi Moment Blush in Pinky Promise; $28 – it gives me a beautiful radiant, but non-greasy flush that lasts all day.”

There are ways to still slay, while also keeping it cute and professional. Sewell’s key takeaways: achieving a polished and professional makeup look in the workplace is all about balance, confidence, and the right products.