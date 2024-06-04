Walmart Is On A Mission To Help Entrepreneurs Grow Their Manufacturing Footprint

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 14: Semi-trailers are parked at a Walmart store on May 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart announced that it will eliminate several hundred corporate jobs and relocate most of its remaining remote office staff. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart is aiming to get more products created by small businesses on its shelves.

To commemorate nearly a decade of allocating funding to communities across the nation, the company recently announced the 10th anniversary of Open Call, an initiative that helps SMBs forge retail partnerships with the company.

“At Walmart, we believe in making a difference on the issues our customers and communities care about,” a statement reads per the company’s the website. “We believe we can create more American jobs by supporting more American manufacturing. By making production more affordable and feasible in the United States, we can bring our customers more products made, grown or assembled in the U.S., and manufacturers can create more jobs in America.”

Per the company’s site, selected American entrepreneurs are able to meet face-to-face with Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants and potentially get their product on thousands of shelves.

“Because of our curated nature, we have a set of standard requirements for applicants,” the company states. “To get approved to sell, make sure you have a history of marketplace or eCommerce success, the ability to manage your own catalog, and have an assortment of products with standard product identifiers such as a Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) or a Universal Product Codes (UPCs).”

It adds: “We have built the Walmart Marketplace platform so you can easily integrate your catalog, manage orders, and provide customer care,” Walmart said in a statement. “Once approved to sell on Marketplace, you will tap into an ecosystem of innovative solutions designed to help you sell with confidence and grow a successful business on Walmart.com.”

