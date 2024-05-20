Viola Davis And Joy Reid Invest In Self Help Audio App Focused On Black Women

Actress Viola Davis (L) and author Joy-Ann Reid speak onstage at the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Viola Davis and Joy Reid are among investors in ALTR, a soon-to-launch personal development and learning subscription app equipped with feature short-form audiobooks by Black cultural icons and authors per reports.

Co-founded by TheGrio creator CEO David A. Wilson and CTO Brandon John-Freso, who formerly a software engineer at WeWork and OkCupid.

The app was developed in partnership with Davis and husband Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions.

“There is power in our collective knowledge. Life becomes easier when you can learn from those who’ve been there before,” said in a statement. “Julius and I are excited to take part in building a platform that will enable millions of people to find guidance for personal growth and see themselves in a space where we’re not usually represented.”

“From my purview as a cable news host covering the tumultuous political and social landscape, there is a growing sense of uncertainty amongst Black Americans on what it all means for their future,” Reid said in a statement. “I love that ALTR provides clarity, comfort and community for those looking to master their own destinies.”

The app aims to fill a gap for Black self-help consumers, particularly Black women, who do not have access to anything culturally competent and specific content.

“There is a yearning for solutions and knowledge from our cultural perspectives,” Wilson said in a statement. “Our authentic voices are lacking in the existing self-help, wellness and educational platforms, which is why we’ve been able to galvanize broad support from trusted voices in our community.”