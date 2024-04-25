Viola Davis and Husband Julius Tennon Launch Their Own Publishing Company

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: US actress Viola Davis (R) and her husband Julius Tennon (L) arrive for the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) in competition during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon launched a new business venture together.

The couple has partnered with publisher Lavaille Lavette to launch JVL Media, an independent publishing company that aims to deliver uniquely curated titles to a global readership while leading with inclusivity.

“This endeavor embodies our collective aspiration—to champion and elevate voices that resonate with authenticity and are often overlooked,” Davis sain in a statement. “Our mission is to interlace a rich mosaic of both fiction and non-fiction that not only stirs the imagination but also venerates the enduring heritage of storytellers from diverse walks of life.”

The company’s initial lineup includes titles Had to Lose to Win: The Tiki Davis Story by Tiki Davis narrates a journey of unyielding determination and the quest for self-reconstruction, The Inclusion Leader Genius’ by Dr. Johné Battle, a C-suite visionary executive, redefines leadership paradigms, prioritizing proactive engagement and authentic experiences over abstract theories.

“JVL Media transcends traditional publishing,” Tennon said in a statement. “We’re nurturing a literary culture that echoes the soul of our society and propels us into the future with stories that matter.”

The company’s entry into the market comes at a time when the publishing industry is largely homogenous; data shows that just five percent of the U.S. publishing workforce is Black.

“JVL Media stands as a beacon for inclusive and nuanced storytelling,” Lavelle shared in a statement. “We are wholeheartedly devoted to fostering joy, inspiring wonder, and unlocking the limitless power of literature to unite us all.”