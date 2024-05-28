Black Woman-Owned Whiskey Brand 'Uncle Nearest' Acquires Organic Spirits Company

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Fawn Weaver attends the 2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Uncle Nearest is expanding its global imprint on the spirits industry with a new addition to its business portfolio.

The top-selling brand has recently announced the acquisition of Square One Organic Spirits, the first company dedicated to producing exclusively USDA certified organic spirits.

Uncle Nearest acquires Square One Organic Spirits, America’s Original All-Organic Spirits Company

This is just the latest growth move Uncle Nearest has made in recent years.

Last fall, ESSENCE reported that the company gained ownership of Domaine Saint Martin, an estate that reaches back more than 350 years to the Lord Mayor of Cognac, Philippe Fé de Ségeville.

In December, the Black woman-owned whiskey brand raised capital for its new French subsidiary, and received more funding than it asked for. With that, the company is now valued at $900 million per a Fortune report.

“In 2020, I expressed our vision for Uncle Nearest to not just be a brand, but to become the first spirits conglomerate in America founded by a woman or person of color,” Uncle Nearest Founder and CEO Fawn Weaver shared in a statement. “Many saw this as wishful thinking since we were only three years into our journey at the time.”

Weaver adds: “There is a clear demand for brands that are authentically owned and culturally resonant. Consumers are increasingly discerning, seeking products that not only deliver high quality but also maintain genuine ties to the communities they represent. This shift towards authenticity has created a pivotal opportunity for a company like ours. With Uncle Nearest’s extensive national distribution network and our deep commitment to heritage and authenticity, we are perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand. By entering the vodka market, we’re not just expanding our portfolio, we’re responding to a consumer call for transparent, culturally connected brands.”

Per the announcement, the acquisition maintains Square One’s commitment to farm-to-glass production and will introduce a new line of organic, gluten-free options.

“While we have really loved being an independent brand so that we could focus on quality organic ingredients and unique flavor profiles, the intense demands of handling nearly all sales personally underscored the need for stronger backing,” shares Square One CEO Allison Evanow. “Uncle Nearest will not only preserve our independent spirit and world class quality, but also bring the robust sales and distribution capabilities we need to reach our full potential.”