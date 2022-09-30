T.D. Jakes’ Record Label Inks Distribution Deal with Roc Nation

One of the country’s foremost faith leaders is teaming up with a titan in music.

Per a news release, Bishop T.D. Jakes has struck a distribution deal with Roc Nation whereby his record label Dexterity Sounds.

“The team at Roc Nation have been a global force in shaping the music industry and telling stories through life music,” said T.D. Jakes, CEO of T.D. Jakes Enterprises in a news release. “Finally Loosed is an album meant to provide hope, encouragement, and inspiration to people who need to be lifted up. The distribution of our album by Roc Nation helps expand the popularity of inspirational music backed by the global reach of streaming and digital media.”

The album is the accompaniment to Jakes’ wildly popular long-running women’s conference Woman Thou Art Loosed (WTAL) founded in 1992.

“Through the years, Bishop Jakes has “loosed” multitudes of women from the shackles of abandonment, low self-esteem, addiction, and more to become victorious, secure women,” the conference’s website says. “Woman, Thou Art Loosed! held its first conference in 1996 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. Now, a quarter-century later, WTAL comes home to that original location for its triumphant grand finale.” Over time, the conference has housed millions of attendees and has grown into one of the foremost faith-based events in the country.

MegaFest, an amalgamation of WTAL and three other conferences, has featured Oprah Winfrey, Joel Osteen and other notable figures over the years.

The latest conference was held September 22-24, 2022, in Atlanta and was recently taken over by T.D. Jakes’ daughter and fellow paster Sarah Jakes Roberts.

The album gospel album will include contributions from Timbaland, Sheila E., Tamar Braxton, Isreal Houghton, Fred Jerkins, Maranda Curtis and others. It will also be available in retail stores, a Collector’s Edition Vinyl for pre-order, and on all streaming and digital platforms.

