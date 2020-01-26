The Roc Nation Brunch is easily one of the most important events ahead of the Grammy Awards each year and this year was no different.
Last Saturday, Roc Nation head Jay-Z along with his wife (and our best friend) Beyoncé hosted music’s biggest stars from Rihanna to Usher to T.I.
Other guests we spotted included former ESSENCE cover star Diddy along with his sons, Jhené Aiko with Big Sean, Clarence Avant, Chance The Rapper, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery, Ari Lennox Miguel, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.
Here’s who else we spotted:
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Kelly Rowland attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Jay-Z, June Ambrose and Sean Combs
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z, June Ambrose and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Usher attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Miguel attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jessie Reyez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Winnie Harlow attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Lil Rel Howery attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Ari Lennox attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: June Ambrose attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Sean Combs attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and T.I. attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Tyran 'Tata' Smith and Winnie Harlow
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Tyran 'Tata' Smith and Winnie Harlow attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Angie Beyince
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)