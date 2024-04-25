Tabitha Brown Expands Lifestyle Empire Into Children’s Digital Edutainment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 17: Tabitha Brown, winner of “Outstanding Host,” poses in the press room during the 2nd Annual Children and Family Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on December 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tabitha Brown’s is expanding her Tab Time children’s programming universe. business reign just won’t let up.

The beloved lifestyle mogul has recently announced she is launching an all-new children’s book series, “Tab Time World” app, following the wildly successful run of her YouTube Kids series Tab Time.

“Every day people are asking me for more Tab Time, and now I’m excited to share a new way for families to experience it together,” Brown shared in a statement with ESSENCE. “The Tab Time World app is an amazing tool for kids to grow, learn, respect, and love themselves and others.”

The move consists of two new books to the series, “Avi to the Rescue” and “Lenny and the Truck-Driving Dinosaurs,” which centers on two main characters from the fictional series.

The expansion also includes apparel. Branded backpacks, shirts, hoodies, hats, bibs, onesies, sippy cups, blankets, bags and more are now available on shop.tabtime.tv.

This is just the latest major business move Brown has made as of late.

To date, Brown has closed 56 deal including food, clothing, and cookware lines with Target among many others.

Crazily enough, it was not that long ago that Brown said she was leaving millions of dollars on the table due to mismanagement.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna just go as big as I can and ask for a crazy amount of money and see what they say,’” Brown told the Earn Your Leisure podcast last year, recounting a conversation she’d had with a brand before properly assembling a team to manage her steady stream of deal offers. “And they were like, ‘Hmm, we can’t give it to you at once, but what if we break it up and you do a couple of other things throughout the year for us?’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ I didn’t know. I didn’t even have an attorney at this time.”

Now, Brown is enjoying the fruits of her labor.c

“We’ve always thought of Tab Time as more than just a children’s show,

“At its core it has been about helping raise kind and confident individuals, and it’s incredibly rewarding to bring the Tab Time universe to life and create new tools for growth.”