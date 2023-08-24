Tabitha Brown Expands Production Company With New Major Media Partnership 

Tabitha Brown’s empire is growing.

Her company, Do You Believe Enterprises has partnered with Made With Love Media, a production studio led by They Cloned Tyrone producer Stephen “Dr.” Love. Made with Love Media will serve as producing partner for Film and TV for Do You Believe Enterprises, where Stephen “Dr.” Love will serve as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), according to a news release shared with ESSENCE.

“Stephen and I have always been aligned in how we move through the world,” Brown said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Between his time as my manager and now, we’ve both learned and experienced so much separately that it felt like the perfect time to reunite and build something special. Stephen’s natural understanding of business, passion for storytelling and ability to identify growth opportunities will play a pivotal role in the continued success of my brand.”

Made with Love Media will oversee Do You Believe’s branch-out into film and television along with the management of Brown’s brand partnerships. The move comes after Love served as Brown’s manager from 2018-19 more than 50 brand deals, including opportunities with Whole Foods, ABC Network among others, per the news release.

“I’m proud to partner with Tab again and in a bigger capacity with more resources and experiences to amplify her vision,” Love said in a statement. “She believed in me from the beginning, so it’s only right that Do You Believe is the first to partner with Made with Loved Media in our new business model that builds supportive ecosystems around creatives to maximize the value of their voice.”