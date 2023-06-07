These Are The Richest Black Women Celebs In America

Girls really do run the world, and some of our favorite stars’ net worth reflect it.

Forbes recently released the top 15 richest self-made women celebrities and Black women landed the top spots. Beyoncé snagged the number 48 spot with a reported new worth of $540 million, $90 million more than last year, according to the outlet.

A new entry to the list is Shonda Rhimes, everyone’s favorite who’s penned critically acclaimed ABC shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal and Netflix series like Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The much lauded Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a fan favorite as well.

Oprah Winfrey also made the list (duh) with a reported net worth of $2.5B and climbing. As previously reported by ESSENCE, she became one of the first Black women to purchase nearly 1000 acres of land in Maui, adding to her extensive list of real estate assets.

Rihanna also landed on the list because of her $1.4 billion fortune mostly accrued because of her Fenty Cosmetics empire. The singer also managed to step back into her entertainment roots with a headlining Super Bowl halftime show in February which drew in 121 million viewers, one of the most watched in history.

Tennis legend turned prolific investor and businesswoman Serena Williams earned a position on the list with a reported net worth of $290 million.

$95 million of that was reportedly from her prize money, and the rest is from her endorsements, production company and investments.

We love to see it!