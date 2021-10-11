Pepsi Launches First-Ever ‘Dig In Day’ to Celebrate Black-Owned Restaurants and Chefs

Getty Images

Everyone knows the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. For generations, Black restaurateurs and chefs have been the bloodline of communities throughout the nation, and Pepsi is making sure they get their just due.

Pepsi recently announced Dig In Day, a celebration of Black-owned restaurants and chefs across America. On Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, everyone with an appetite is invited to dig in and uplift Black-owned restaurants in their community simply by enjoying delicious food and refreshing beverages.

Pepsi Dig In Day is the latest and most broad-reaching initiative the brand is spearheading to drive $100 million in sales for Black-owned restaurants over the next five years. A concerted effort to support these diverse culinary establishments that serve as the cornerstone for communities across the nation, the Dig In Day national call to action will be supported by dedicated advertising, partnerships, business resources and local events.

As Black-owned businesses encounter systemic barriers, which have been exacerbated during the pandemic, Pepsi built the Dig In platform last fall to drive awareness and support for Black-owned restaurants. Since then, Pepsi Dig In has rallied thousands of Americans to support Black-owned eateries and provided resources to help Black restaurateurs thrive. Many corporations and people vowed to support Black-owned businesses; Dig In Day gives everybody a way to reignite and sustain that commitment.

To gear up for Nov. 6, Pepsi is collaborating with JJ Johnson, an award-winning chef, founder, TV personality, author and owner of FIELDTRIP restaurants located throughout New York City. Chef Johnson will help create immersive Dig In Day experiences for food-lovers, while also sharing the many ways industry colleagues can participate to help increase sales.

“Opening and sustaining a thriving restaurant is challenging, and these hurdles are even greater for my Black peers in the food industry,” said Chef Johnson. “Pepsi Dig In Day is an opportunity to come together over a delicious meal while supporting restaurants that create jobs and uplift our communities.”

How Restaurants Can Participate in Dig In Day

Pepsi is sharing creative ways to get people ordering online or walking through the doors of Black-owned restaurants. Black restaurateurs are invited to visit PepsiDigIn.com to access resources to grow their business and make the most of Dig In Day, including dedicated toolkits to provide restaurant owners with templated brand materials to help bolster their marketing and social media efforts.

How Consumers Can Support: Eat. Upload. Repeat.

Food lovers across the U.S. are invited to join together on Dig In Day to create a tidal wave of positive impact for Black-owned restaurants. The Pepsi DigInPassport.com, a new online destination, makes it easy to find one near you and earn rewards. The mobile-friendly site helps people seamlessly explore and select Black-owned restaurants, track purchases to show their support and earn a chance for rewards that continue to pay it forward to the restaurant community.