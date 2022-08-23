Odell Beckham Jr. Partners With Cash App To Illustrate How He Manages His Money

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has built a name for himself as one of the most dominating forces on the field. Now, he’s showing his supporters how he takes control of another important aspect of life: his wallet — or e-wallet, that is.

Digital money transfer platform Cash App recently announced that they’ve tapped the Super Bowl champ to help launch the next phase of its integrated brand campaign “That’s Money.”

Their initial roll-out starred Serena Williams. The fifteen-second video spots illustrate how everyone, including stars like Williams and Beckham Jr. can utilize Cash App to make their lives much easier.

In the mini-commerical, Beckham Jr. is depicted paying for a tattoo by instantly paying the artist (Ganga) his $cashtag, a QR code that can instantly b scanned by users.

“As an athlete, it’s crucial to invest yourself both on and off the field, and I’m proud to partner with Cash App, which believes that everyone should be empowered to manage their money in a way that works best for them,” said Odell Beckham Jr in a statement shared with Essence. “Whether it’s my family, teammates, or tattoo artists, Cash App allows me to easily move assets between the people and experiences that matter most in my life, and everyone should feel that sense of ease when working with their money.”

The is a part of a year-long campaign that includes coverage on Cash App’s social channels, as well as connected TV platforms (Hulu, Tubi, ESPN+). According to Cash App the campaigns aims to raise awareness around how usage of the platform make money management accessible and liberating.

“At Cash App we aim to make money an accessible and liberating experience for anyone,” adds Catherine Ferdon, Head of Brand and Marketing at Cash App. “Through our first-ever brand campaign we’re thrilled to partner with culture-defining icons like Odell Beckham Jr. who are best in class in their industries and financially savvy themselves, to introduce our products to new audiences and empower anyone to take control of their finances with Cash App.”