NBA Phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Venturing Into Brand Marketing With New Company, Improbable Media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 31: NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo rings the closing bell at New York Stock Exchange on March 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NBA phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo is venturing off in a new direction.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward is reportedly co-founding a new media company alongside former NBA player Jay Williams according to Business Insider.

The firm, called Improbable Media, will aim to develop commercial and creative projects across various verticals.

“We’re establishing a state-of-the-art content studio that not only generates revenue but also nurtures passion-driven communities while offering innovative marketing solutions to brands,” a social media post from the company states according to the outlet. “With our media and brand consultancy arm, we’re on a mission to redefine the world of branded entertainment.”

“I’m at my creative best when I am relaxed, not anxious or considering all the ‘what ifs’, Elba said in a statement. “However, this isn’t always the atmosphere that creatives are faced with when brand building. SillyFace is here to bring back that feeling of creative excellence.”

Antetokounmpo joins a growing list of celebrities that have launched their media companies in recent years. As ESSENCE previously reported, Idris Elba started Silly Face, a content marketing agency that is geared toward reinvigorating creativity. Issa Rae is another celeb that has thrown her hat in the brand marketing space with her brand marketing firm Fête, the brand marketing arm of Hoorae that focuses on developing campaigns for major brands.

“We saw a need within our company and across our partners for greater marketing integrations that Fête will bring to the table,” Rae told the AdWeek. “We look forward to providing an unparalleled experience that will be reflective of our communities, center Black women and further strengthen our partnerships.”