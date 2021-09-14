NAACP Partners With Lancôme for New ‘Write Her Future’ Scholarship Fund

Getty Images

For years, Lancôme has worked to make every woman feel beautiful. Now, they are aiming to make every feel Black girl feel empowered.

The legendary beauty brand recently announced its partnership with the NAACP to provide a scholarship fund and mentoring programs for young women on their collegiate educational journey to foster self-confidence, empowerment, and opportunities for learning and career development in the United States. The Write Her Future Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO builds on the brand’s global commitment to empower women by giving them access to literacy, mentoring and entrepreneurship courses.

“At its core, Lancôme has always stood for and with women by not only making them beautiful on the outside but also helping them to feel empowered on the inside. Happiness comes from living self-fulfilled lives in every aspect, and it is with this in mind that we are launching this program in the United States to help meet the needs of women of color to bring equity to education,” says Lancôme USA President Stuart Leitch. “While many programs currently address childhood literacy and education needs, we felt it is vital to support young women to go onto higher education and receive career development, which is why Lancôme USA is proud to partner with the NAACP on our Write Her Future program.”

This month, Lancôme has partnered with NAACP ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) on a scholarship program that will result in 30 Regional Grants at $10,000 each for students entering college in the 2022 academic year. ACT-SO is a yearlong achievement program that reaches over 10,000 college-bound students to provide a forum for young women to excel in business, STEM, and writing among the array of programs offered.

The NAACP is a leader in making sure the lives of women of color and underserved communities are made a priority in all facets of life, especially education. For 43 years, the NAACP has targeted high school youth in their push to enroll students in collegiate programs. The NAACP creates a level playing field for all students it serves across diverse backgrounds and resources and does not have academic requirements for program participation. Currently, 98% of NAACP program graduates enroll in a 4-year accredited institution. They are a leader for change recognized both nationally and internationally and have the unique ability to drive engagement across generations. Lancôme is proud to partner with them to help make sure every young woman is given the opportunity to write her future.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lancôme on the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “As an organization dedicated to doing the work in our communities ourselves, we greatly appreciate Lancôme for consistently using their platform to enable change and influence. We look forward to witnessing these young women who have received mentoring opportunities and scholarships contribute to their communities and beyond.”

The Write Her Future Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO will consist of both in-person and online training programs at local levels (over 200 across the US) and encourage students to submit scholarship applications through social and online call-to-actions. Lancôme will also provide mentoring and internship opportunities to the award recipients and continue to foster female growth post-college to ensure success. In Summer 2022, Lancôme will present scholarships to ACT-SO students during the National Awards Ceremony.