Yummy Extensions Will Donate To NAACP + Smithsonian For The #EmbraceYourHeritage Campaign

Yummy Extensions is launching a social media campaign to support and encourage women of color to take pride in their ancestry.

Starting today, the Black-owned luxury hair brand will kick off its 30-day social campaign—titled #EmbraceYourHeritage—to invoke a conversation about Black excellence and overall instill WOC with the confidence to stand firmly in their roots.

The movement was inspired when the founder of Yummy Extensions, Yummie O began to notice that the topic of culture wasn’t at the forefront of conversations with customers and friends. “When asked about their heritage, most Black women were unable to answer easily, Yummie O shares with ESSENCE exclusively. “Of course, for many, this is just one of the devastating impacts of slavery in the U.S., but even among first and second-generation immigrants, it seemed that awareness and pride in one’s cultural heritage were lacking.”

Known for engaging with the community on pressing social issues present in the Black community and beyond, the philanthropist made it her mission to create these very conversations with celebrities and influencers like Angela Simmons.

“The purpose of the campaign is to invoke conversations about why women of color have been made to feel ashamed about their story, encourage curiosity and pride in their heritage, and instill confidence to stand firmly in their roots knowing that their difference and uniqueness is something to be celebrated,” Yummie O explains. Courtesy of Yummy Extensions

During this time, the hair brand will also make charitable donations to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, along with other non-profits led by and supported by women of color.

Yummy Extensions will also be hosting a huge giveaway that allows three winners to get their hands on a Yummy gift bag filled with goodies, including luxe products from Kosa Professionals, Vorr Lashes, Jolie Lashes, Notiq, and more!

To get in where you fit it, be sure to follow @yummyextentions and the pivotal hashtag #EmbraceYourHeritage.