Money Saving Apps You Need This Year To Be Both Fancy And Frugal

Women using cellphone

With a new president, a new year, and ambitious financial goals ahead, now is the perfect time to explore innovative ways to save money. Whether you’re aiming to build better spending habits, cut down on unnecessary expenses, or simply be more mindful of your purchases, there are countless tools available to help you stay on track.

The good news? You don’t have to compromise your lifestyle to keep your budget in check. From scoring discounts on fashion finds to snagging the best travel deals and indulging in gourmet dining without breaking the bank, technology makes it easier than ever to be savvy with your spending.

Here’s a roundup of the best apps designed to help you save money effortlessly while still enjoying the finer things in life.

TRAVEL

Going

Formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights newsletter, this newish app is like your super smart well-traveled friend that knows all the deals in real time. The travel app combines sophisticated software and actual flight experts to find the cheapest prices and some hotel deals. They also focus on mistake fares up to 90% off. Believe me, it works!

I’ve been eyeing a Chicago to Tokyo Flight deal found on the Going app from Chicago to Tokyo for a fall trip for just $820 (34% off). Normal prices are around $1,250. From Chicago, that’s the best price the app saw since 2020.

Scott Keyes, Going founder and chief flight expert shared his insight on how traveling frugal is going to be more critical this year and even offered some great tips for catching the greatest deals.

“This year, with flight prices on the rise, being frugal is more important than ever,” he said. “The best way to snag a great deal? Timing.”

He adds: “At Going, we swear by the Goldilocks window—booking when it’s neither too early nor too late. For domestic flights, that’s usually 1 to 3 months before takeoff; for international trips, it’s 2 to 8 months out depending on the season. Get the timing right, and you’ll be sipping an Aperol Spritz in Milan (or wherever your dream destination is) for way less than you’d expect.’”

I was so thrilled with the user experience on the app, I was able to get an upgrade to an Elite membership. This costs $199 USD per year but you can try it free for 14 days and cancel anytime.

The app also offers premium membership for $49 USD per year, which include special deal alerts on economy flights, but also business and first class which are super rare to snag on your own.

Resort Pass

This app allows guests to enjoy the benefits of a resort without the hefty price tag of a multi-night stay. You can book just one day or even just an hour at high-end resorts all over the world at a fraction of the cost. I was able to score a stay at a 5-star resort in Barbados during a girls trip and had a fabulous time lounging by the pool.

Lounge Buddy

As a digital nomad, I’m a HUGE fan of an airport lounge. It’s the perfect way to get work done, freshen up and eat a great meal while in-between flights. But gaining access isn’t always easy. Fortunately, Lounge Buddy is here to help.

According to its site, this app is aiming to revolutionize the airport experience by giving any traveler the ability to discover, book, and access premium airport lounges worldwide. Ordinarily, travelers would have to be premium credit card holders associated with the lounge or hold premium flight status to have access to airport lounges. This app helps circumvent that at a fraction of the cost.

CLOTHES SHOPPING

Luxury fashion is a statement of major style—but it often costs a pretty penny. Fortunately, a variety of apps like Vestiaire and The RealReal are available to help money-conscious shoppers keep more dollars in their designer wallets. But those are well-known. I wanted to talk about a hidden gem that has helped save me some major bucks when shopping for my favorite pre-loved high-end designer brands.

Farfetch Private Client Program

Farfetch’s Private Client Program is ideal for dedicated luxury shoppers who want access to exclusive discounts, early sales, and VIP perks. While it’s not a traditional savings app, members enjoy personalized shopping experiences and special promotions.

Net-a-Porter’s EIP Program

Net-a-Porter’s EIP (Extremely Important Person) Program rewards loyal customers with early access to sales, private discounts, and special event invitations.

FINE DINING

Seated

Seated rewards diners with cashback or gift cards for making reservations at upscale restaurants. The more you dine, the more rewards you accumulate, which can be used at popular retailers like Amazon and Uber.

Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go allows users to purchase high-quality surplus food from restaurants at reduced prices. Many fine dining establishments participate in this sustainability-focused initiative, providing an opportunity to enjoy gourmet food at a fraction of the cost.