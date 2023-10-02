Black-Owned Ohio-Based Apparel Brand Strikes Major Deal With With The University Of Cincinnati 

Ohio-based apparel company BlaCk OWned is reinforcing its Cincinnati pride with a major deal.

The brand recently announced its partnership with the University of Cincinnatti to create a collegiate collection that includes a varsity jacket, a varsity crew neck sweatshirt, joggers, and two graphic T-shirts. The line rolled out Sept. 21.

Founded by Means Cameron in 2011, the brand has partnered with the NFL and NCAA.

“Since I was a kid, I sort of always thought of myself as a gift,” he shared in a 2022 interview with ESSENCE. “It may sound a bit weird but I had this sense that I was placed here to do great things and effect change, even if that wasn’t what I saw around me.”

The University of Cincinnati partnership is the latest move in a string of successes for the founder.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, in February 2022 Cameron partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals on his “Stripes Don’t Come Easy” apparel line in, which kicked off at a pop-up store in LA for the 2022 superbowl for fans to support the team. It’s described as an expression of ‘celebrating people’s stripes – their different experiences and perspectives – and also remind people that things don’t come easy and you have to put the work in, which is fitting for the Bengals.’ This was significant because the Bengals players also showed their support of the brand by wearing the exclusive clothing line upon their arrival at SoFi Stadium.

“Growing up without a father, I always wanted to do those special things that that relationship entailed,” Means told ESSENCE in 2022, referring to watching football games. “But beyond that, I always hated that cycle of fatherlessness in Black homes—my mom didn’t have a father nor my grandmother. I was really affected seeing this multigenerational issue of men refusing to stand up to their responsibility and move their families forward. I know it’s hard as a Black man but I knew that I wouldn’t succumb to that type of failure. Being able to break that cycle, represent my family and my city and my Blackness is what I’m all about.”