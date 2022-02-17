Meet Means Cameron—The Clothing Entrepreneur That Outfitted the Cincinnati Bengals For The 2022 Super Bowl

Credit: Means Cameron

Means Cameron has always been self-possessed.

Growing up as the oldest of two in a single-parent household, Cameron said he knew who he was meant to be at an early age, even before he had a plan.

“Since I was a kid, I sort of always thought of myself as a gift,” he shared. “It may sound a bit weird but I had this sense that I was placed here to do great things and effect change, even if that wasn’t what I saw around me.”

Loading the player...

Although the Cincinnati native said he was exposed to violence and deep struggle at an early age, he shifted his focus to his studies, earning high marks in high school and college. That will to achieve, he says, was inspired by his mother.

“She’s one of the hardest working people I know,” he said, sharing that she still works two jobs. “Watching her, I never gave myself the option to doubt that I’d create and sustain something significant.”

Something significant is an understatement when describing Cameron’s success with his clothing brand, BlaCkOWned™️, one of the largest Black led companies and point of pride in Cincinnati.

Now, as the latest show of hometown love, Cameron has partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals on his “Stripes Don’t Come Easy” apparel line in, which kicked off at a pop-up store in LA for the 2022 superbowl for fans to support the team. It’s described as an expression of ‘celebrating people’s stripes – their different experiences and perspectives – and also remind people that things don’t come easy and you have to put the work in, which is fitting for the Bengals.’ This is significant because the Bengals players also showed their support of the brand by wearing the exclusive clothing line upon their arrival at SoFi Stadium.

This, Cameron says, was a full circle moment.

“Growing up without a father, I always wanted to do those special things that that relationship entailed,” he said, referring to watching football games. “But beyond that, I always hated that cycle of fatherlessness in Black homes—my mom didn’t have a father nor my grandmother. I was really affected seeing this multigenerational issue of men refusing to stand up to their responsibility and move their families forward. I know it’s hard as a Black man but I knew that I wouldn’t succumb to that type of failure. Being able to break that cycle, represent my family and my city and my Blackness is what I’m all about.”