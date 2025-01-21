53% Of Americans Didn’t Use All Their Time Off Last Year — Here’s How to Maximize Your 2025 PTO

Young woman resting with boyfriend in speedboat during summer vacation

If there’s one thing about me, all of my paid time off will be used and accounted for each year. Why? Because I’ve learned the hard way what the physical, mental and emotional toll that “being committed to the grind” can have on me. And let’s say, those years I did without it did me — and those around me — no good.

So since that, I’ve been a PTO warrior. Using my days off for whatever it is I choose: vacation, a mental health day, medical appointments, in bed, you name it.

Unfortunately, not everyone is as fortunate. In fact, according to a survey from Expedia, more than half of Americans don’t use up all of their allotted vacation days. Not only is it time, but money, that people are leaving on the table. Particularly if you work for a company where your days don’t roll over year after year.

Listen, I get it. The pressure to always be “on” is real, especially for Black women who often feel we have to work twice as hard to get half as far. But here’s the truth: taking your time off isn’t just a luxury – it’s a necessity and, honestly, a form of resistance against a system that doesn’t always prioritize our wellbeing.

So, let’s make 2025 the year we reclaim our time (literally). I’m about to put you on game with some strategic ways to maximize those precious PTO days, because this year, we’re not leaving a single day on the table.

Let’s start with your first power move of the year. Even though Martin Luther King Jr. Day has passed, the next federal holiday — Presidents’ Day — falls on Monday, February 17, 2025. Take the rest of that week off (February 18-21) and you’ve turned a regular three-day weekend into a nine-day break using only four PTO days. That’s what I call smart girl math.

Looking ahead to spring, Easter weekend gives us another golden opportunity. With Good Friday on April 18, taking the following week off (April 21-25) turns into a luxurious 10-day respite. Imagine spending those days reconnecting with family, taking that solo trip you’ve been dreaming about, or simply catching up on all those books on your nightstand.

Summer strategy? Let’s talk about it. July 4th lands on a Friday in 2025, making it perfect for a proper summer escape. Take July 7-11 off, and you’ve engineered yourself a 10-day vacation with just five PTO days. That’s enough time to actually unwind on that beach trip instead of rushing through it.

Now, for my favorite part – the holiday season. Christmas falls on a Thursday in 2025, which means with some clever planning, you can create an extended break that feels like a proper sabbatical. Take December 26 and December 29-31 off, and you’re looking at an 11-day break while only using four PTO days. Talk about ending the year strong!

But here’s the real tea – it’s not just about when you take the time off, it’s about how you use it. Stop feeling guilty about taking mental health days. Stop checking your work email on vacation. Stop thinking you need a “good reason” to use your PTO. Having a day to just exist, to breathe, to do absolutely nothing? That’s reason enough.

Pro tip: Book these dates early. Like, now early. The secret to getting your PTO approved is being the first one to ask for it. Create calendar reminders for yourself to submit these requests, especially for those prime holiday periods when everyone’s trying to get the same days off.

And please, let’s normalize taking our time off without apology. No more “I’m sorry to be away” email signatures. No more feeling bad about leaving tasks for a few days. The work will be there when you get back, but these moments of rest and joy? They’re irreplaceable.

2025 is our year to prioritize ourselves, and that includes using every single PTO day we’ve earned. Because at the end of the day, no one ever looked back on their life and wished they’d spent more time at work.