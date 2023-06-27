Mathew Knowles Announces Two New Ventures: A Media Company And A Digital Empowerment Platform For Black Women—Here's What We Know

Mathew Knowles knows how to build leaders as evidenced by the successes of his daughters Beyonce and Solange. Now, he’s aiming to create pathways for the next class of changemakers in entertainment and media with two new ventures.

Knowles recently announced that he has partnered with Dr. Jacqueline King, Rishi Sood, and Cathleen Trigg-Jones to launch Black Women Empowered Business Network, a membership platform aimed at connecting entrepreneurs with resources and esteemed experts to scale up.

Originally spearheaded by King in 2012, Black Women Empowered (BWE) was birthed from a Facebook group that aimed to offer African-American women a space to share connect and grow together. It has since grown to more than 3 million followers.

“I wanted to create a positive and empowering space on the internet for my Black and Brown sisters. Black Women Empowered dedicates its social media to positivity and empowerment. We are thrilled about this next business-focused step dedicated to professional growth.”

Additionally, Knowles announced his newly formed media company Music World TV, Film & Media in partnership with TV producer Tamra Simmons per a release shared with ESSENCE.

“I can’t wait to see what this next generation of women can accomplish,” said Knowles. “I’m excited for this new journey. I’ve always believed in giving back and what greater gift can you give than the gift of knowledge.”

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Simmons co-produced the blockbuster docu-series Surviving R. Kelly and CASEY ANTHONY: Where The Truth Lies which reportedly premiered to record ratings at Peacock.

“I am thrilled to partner with Mr. Knowles,” said Simmons in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “We have both achieved success in the industry individually, and I am excited to collaborate and achieve even greater success together. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for us to dominate the TV and film business and gain new heights of achievement. As the saying goes, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ My team and I look forward to going farther with Music World TV & Film.”