The First Black-Owned Cream Liqueur Is Now Valued At $10M

What was once deemed as a brand that was “too Black’ by investors just reached a huge capital raise milestone.

LS Cream Liqueur, a Haitian drink-inspired premium spirits brand recently announced an investment from Fearless Fund, a capital fund aimed at supporting women of color entrepreneurs.

LS Cream Liqueur

Founded by married couple Myriam Jean-Baptiste and Stevens Charles, who are both of Haitian descent, was inspired to launch the brand based on Stevens’ late grandmother handwritten cremas recipe, and saved it in a Ziploc bag.

“Every family has their own cremas version that is cherished and passed from generation to generation,” added Charles in an interview. “It’s part of our island roots and instilled in our heritage.”

“The wine and spirits industries are overwhelmingly male-dominated, and women of color’s stories and legacies are significantly underrepresented,” says Jean-Baptiste in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “Fearless Fund’s investment in LS Cream will allow us to scale our business and increase our distribution footprint in the US while expanding our presence in our current markets.”

LS Cream is the first of its kind, and is an award-winning gluten-free, all-natural blend of fresh cream, neutral grain spirits, coconut, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

“We are always looking for trailblazing women of color who are pushing the boundaries in their respective fields, and LS Cream is a perfect example of that,” said Arian Simone of Fearless Fund. “After many taste tests from our team and personal contacts, everyone agrees that LS Cream is a delicious and transformative product that is sure to become a staple in the wine and spirits industry.”