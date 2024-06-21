In Honor Of Juneteenth, Lizzo Offers $50K Scholarship To University Of Houston Student

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Lizzo attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lizzo often espouses the power of community in her hit songs. This past Juneteenth, she’s doing her part to uplift Black women.

For the fifth consecutive year, thee multi-Grammy Award and Emmy award-winning artist held her annual Juneteenth Giveback, an initiative that acknowledges the continued fight for freedom and equality. As a part of the initiative this year, Lizzo provided an update on her $50,000 “Sasha Be Flooting” Scholarship for a student at the University of Houston.

“I’m so proud to announce the *5th year* of my annual Juneteenth Giveback,” she said in a statement. “Y’all know each year I aim to support and shine a light on the work of Black-centered grassroots organizations and movements.” She adds in a news release, “This year— we’re talking about the Intersectionality of Liberation. Where I’ll have uplifting conversations with incredible black reproductive health activists, LGBTQ+ heroes, The powerful women humanizing the houseless crises to promising young, environmentalist leaders. We take the time to honor and thank these organizers who remind us activism can be a life’s work.”

The celebration also featured a series of inspiring conversations including a one-on-one with Planned Parenthood Clinician Kara James, Save Our Sisters United and Little Miss Flint, environmental activist Mari Copeny.

Lizzo announced the Sasha Be Flooting scholarship last June with the mission to pay it forward to Black music students at the University of Houston, her own alma mater.

“Today is very close to my heart, near and dear to home and a milestone for me,” Lizzo said in a video announcing the scholarship. “It is for any young Black student from Houston, Texas who has applied to go to University of Houston to study at the Moores School of Music,” the Grammy winner added. “That was me just a couple years ago, a young Black flute player who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them. Now I get to pay it forward.”