10 Things We Learned From ‘Love, Lizzo’

Lizzo is limitless. You see, for those who were already believers, there was never a question about the Grammy and Emmy-winner’s gifts, talents and abilities. But, alas, life’s journey is often uncharted—full of hidden twists and turns. In the midst of the glitz and glamor, how often do we stop and ask “How did this superstar come to be?”

Love, Lizzo answers this question while chronicling the career path of our favorite singer/songwriter-rapper-flutist turned entrepreneur, Lizzo (née Melissa Viviane Jefferson), with a focus on the three-year period, following 2019. The Midwest native’s path to stardom was tumultuous—one that included moments of joy and fear as well as the self-doubt that haunts us all. But nevertheless, Lizzo’s light shines so brightly.

In Love, Lizzo, a documentary that made its premiere Nov. 24 on HBO Max, the multi-hyphenate demonstrates to the world, for the umpteenth time, that she is far more than the “fat Black girl that rapped and sang and played the flute.” It took practically a decade for Lizzo to receive mainstream recognition, but dammit, she’s here.

The 34-year-old has heart, and grit. Lizzo coupled her hard work with the power of manifestation (which she acknowledged using to advance her musical endeavors)—all of which was fortified by her spirituality– and the rest is history.

In Love, Lizzo, Melissa Jefferson, engrosses the audience while narrating her life story. We’re taken to Detroit, where Lizzo was born, and are introduced to her family. Then we’re brought to Houston where she came of age, went to college and ultimately lost her father. Minneapolis, where the artist was branded and Hollywood where a star was born. As an executive producer of the film, one would imagine that Lizzo has a bit of agency and tells the story on her own terms. While there were certainly moments in the doc where we wanted more from Lizzo (particularly, matters around her long-standing friendship-turned relationship, which we will discuss later in the article), you will, no doubt, leave the film feeling inspired.

Here are 10 things that we learned from Love, Lizzo.