Lizzo Gets ‘100% That B—ch’ Trademarked After Failing Eight Times

Lizzo is indeed 100% that b—h and she now has the legal backing to prove it.

It has been widely reported that the singer and entrepreneur has secured the trademark “100 percent that bitch,” a widely popular phrase that was coined in her 2017 breakout single, “Truth Hurts.” Rolling Stone reported that Lizzo has spent a number of years attempting to gain the exclusive rights to the catchphrase to no avail to the tune of eight times. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the line was deemed to general to justify a trademarking.

Well, her determination paid off as it was recently reported that Trademark Trial and Appeal Board concluded “100 percent that bitch” was undoubtedly linked to her.

“Consumers encountering ‘100% That Bitch’ on the specific types of clothing identified in the application ― even when offered by third parties ― associate the term with Lizzo and her music,” the board ruled per the outlet. “All of the evidence of record regarding third-party use of 100% THAT Bitch is from 2017 or later. The Urban Dictionary entry for the term is dated June 12, 2019. Thus, the evidence is contemporaneous with or subsequent to the release of Lizzo’s hit single ‘Truth Hurts.’

“There is no evidence of use of the term 100% THAT Bitch prior to 2017, so we have no indication that the proposed mark already was ‘widely used, over a long period of time and by a large number of merchandisers’ before Lizzo popularized it,” the board said.

“In 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me…” Lizzo said in 2019 per the outlet. “I later used the line in ‘Truth Hurts’… I later learned that a tweet inspired the meme. The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with…”