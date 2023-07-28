Inspired By His Love For His Grandmother, Lamar Odom Opens A Senior Living Facility

Lamar Odom wants to show his love to our elders with his newest business venture.

The former NBA Lakers star recently shared he plans to open a senior living facility, a move inspired by his grandmother.

“Happy to announce my new venture @odomseniorcare,” Odom said in a recent Instagram.

Odom Senior Care provides the full spectrum of long-term residential care at affordable prices, according to the company’s site.

Odomw, a doting grandson – ‘understands that finding the right care and understanding pricing in the senior care industry is a nightmare,” a statement said.

Odom also shared he “is on a journey to help simplify this process for all seniors, and is providing long-term assisted living and memory care solutions that provide the best value for the money,” the statement continued.

This is the latest heart-led business endeavor the former professional basketball player embarked on. In April it was reported that he opened a drug rehabilitation center after facing a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015. The Odom Wellness Treatment Centers in California, came after Odom partnered with Dontae Ralston and Dennis Martinez to purchased the centers, which are located in San Diego, El Cajon, and Lemon Grove.

“God saved me, so I can save others,” Odom shared in an Instagram post.

According to a report by TMZ, Odom is vowing to be “highly involved” with the patients at the facilities and is “ready to start saving lives” ASAP.

“He wants to help everyone he can,” Odom’s rep says according to the outlet. “He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”