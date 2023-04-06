Lamar Odom Purchased Three Drug Rehab Centers— ”I’ve Finally Found My Purpose”

Lamar Odom transformed his life, now he’s making a significant business investment to do the same for others.

After facing a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, the NBA all-star has reportedly launched Odom Wellness Treatment Centers in California.

The investments came after Odom partnered with Dontae Ralston and Dennis Martinez to purchased the centers, which are located in San Diego, El Cajon, and Lemon Grove.

“God saved me, so I can save others,” Odom shared in an Instagram post.

According to a report by TMZ, Odom is vowing to be “highly involved” with the patients at the facilities and is “ready to start saving lives” ASAP.

“He wants to help everyone he can,” Odom’s rep says according to the outlet. “He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”

This is just the latest business venture that is deeply connected to his personal story.

Last year, Odom announced the launch of his cannabis brand, Rich Soil Organics, aimed at cultivating “organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis.” According to an interview with The Blast, the company was inspired by Odom’s discovery of cannabis’s healing effects as he battled his own addiction to stronger substances.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” he told the outlet. “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born. It’s a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”

His treatment centers are reportedly up and running, and will expand to two other California locations soon—one in San Diego, and one in Calabasas.